Robin Schmidt: Celebrate local holiday traditions

The holidays are a time for celebrations, remembrances, and reflection. In the month of December, we observe numerous religious and non-religious holidays. When we wish someone “Happy Holidays,” we recognize and respect the traditions that each individual may celebrate.

In that spirit, the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) wants to honor, celebrate, and learn about some of our local holiday traditions at our December Lunch and Learn. The LWVLA invites the public to join us via Zoom as we learn about Hmong New Year, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and Latinx Christmas – their history, meanings, and traditions. On Tuesday, December 14 at 11:30, our program welcomes Tony Yang, Zelda Moore, Rabbi Brian Searle, and Marta Martinez as they share their celebrative traditions with us.

The LWVLA believes that diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to engaging all individuals, households, communities, and policy makers in creating a more perfect democracy. What better way to grow our community engagement than to learn how different cultures celebrate holidays? During times when some seek to divide us, it is empowering to find meanings and traditions that unite us.

Registration for this event is free, and more information can be found on our website at www.lwvlacrosse.org. We hope you can join us for this virtual event, and we wish you all the happiest of holidays!

Robin Schmidt, President

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

