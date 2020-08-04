Robin Schmidt: Celebrate the vote for all women

While Aug. 18, 2020, is the date on which we celebrate the centennial for women’s right to vote, it is, in reality, the celebration of white women’s right to vote.
Many efforts to limit African-Americans' right to vote persisted for another 45 years throughout the country, especially in the south. Poll taxes, literacy tests and other bureaucratic efforts were used to keep black women, in particular, from voting.
On Aug. 6, 1965, President Johnson signed into law the Voting Rights Act that abolished those types of discriminatory voting measures.
The legislation also provided for the appointment of federal examiners to register voters and required the federal government to pre-approve changes to voting practices or procedures in areas that were “covered” as defined by a formula stipulated in the law.
According to Ourdocuments.gov, “By the end of 1965, a quarter of a million new black voters had been registered, one-third by federal examiners.”
So on Aug. 6, the League of Women Voters recognizes the importance of all women having the right to vote and celebrates those who worked to make this happen.
Not only do Black Lives Matter, but black votes matter and we encourage all eligible citizens to register and vote in the upcoming elections. Visit myvote.wi.gov or lwvlacrosse.org for more information on how to register and vote.
Robin Schmidt, Onalaska
Robin Schmidt is vice president of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.
