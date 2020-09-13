Robin Schmidt: Honor democracy and vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nineteen years ago, our country came together, united against terrorism after the coordinated 9/11 attacks.

We honored first responders, mourned those lost, rebuilt infrastructure and vowed to be strong and not let this event define us. Each Sept. 11, we continue to honor, mourn and reflect on those events.

While we overcame this physical attack on our democracy, in 2020 we are facing challenges of a deadly pandemic as well as renewed unrest relating to racial injustice.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area believes that resolving these challenges requires us to keep our democracy strong. The best way to do this is to use our Constitutional right and civic duty to vote.

There are many resources available to help you vote, including myvote.wi.gov, Vote411.org and our website, LWVlacrosse.org.

Check to be sure you are registered to vote. If not, you can register online or with your local clerk.

Develop a plan for how you are going to vote.

In Wisconsin, all eligible voters can vote absentee. You can return your absentee ballot by putting it in a designated drop box (contact your clerk for locations), bringing it to your clerk prior to or on the day of election, or mailing it.