I was pleased to see the recent article on the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights.
Suffrage – or the right of a person to vote – was hard fought by many in the early 1900s and I am proud that Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote.
In 1920, the League of Women Voters was established and serves as a nonpartisan, grassroots, political organization advocating for informed and active participation in government. Our members work to improve governmental systems and impact public policies through voter education and advocacy.
The La Crosse Area League of Women Voters is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage with the kick-off celebration at the Hixon House on Monday, June 10.
This fall, the League will host monthly guest speakers on the various issues included in the 2019-2020 League priorities, such as redistricting, voting rights, campaign finance/money in politics, citizens' right to know (transparency in government) and natural resource protection.
There has never been a better time to recognize and celebrate our democracy.
The League can help you engage in discussions and learn about various topics that affect our future.
The League does not endorse political candidates, but instead seeks to educate our members and the public about various policies and the views of politicians views on those policies.
Educating the public on positions helps voters make informed decisions at the polls on election day. To find out more, please visit our website: https://www.lwvlacrosse.org/.
Robin Schmidt, Onalaska