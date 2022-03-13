Robin Schmidt: LWV presents program on right to clean water

Should the State of Wisconsin establish a right to clean water to protect human health, the environment, and the diverse cultural and natural heritage of Wisconsin?

It’s a simple question that will be on your ballot as an advisory referendum if you live in La Crosse or Eau Claire Counties.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is presenting a short program on this topic on Thursday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. Johnson Bridgewater from the River Alliance of Wisconsin and Jamie O’Neill, representing District 29 on the La Crosse County Board and the sponsor of the resolution to put this on the ballot, will talk about this advisory referendum and why they think it’s needed for La Crosse County and Wisconsin. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is available on the event calendar of the lwvlacrosse.org website.

In light of the significant groundwater contamination in this area from PFAS and nitrates, the number of people not able to drink their water, and the inability of the Natural Resources Board to establish health-based standards for the forever PFAS chemicals, it may be a good question to be asking.

Robin Schmidt

President, League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0