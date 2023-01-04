Robin Schmidt: Program to highlight state's shift in power

Have you wondered how Wisconsin has gone from being a conservation leader to a state that has failed to establish a basic standard for the contaminant PFAS in groundwater? The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is co-sponsoring a virtual program on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. that helps to answer this question.

The program will highlight the shift of power that has occurred over the last 10 years among the state’s three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — established in the constitution as co-equal branches. The impacts of specific laws, court rulings and the inability of the legislature to act on executive appointees will be discussed. The program concludes with specific actions and policy changes that can help bring back the balance of power in Wisconsin.

The program is based on a recent publication of Wisconsin Green Fire, a non-partisan organization whose mission is to advance science-informed analysis and policy solutions to address Wisconsin's greatest conservation challenges.

Registration for this program is available at our website — please check the “Events” page at lwvlacrosse.org. Join us and 17 other local Leagues across the state to better understand how environmental and conservation policies may be stymied or thwarted and what you can do to ensure that Wisconsin maintains its environmental legacy. As a non-partisan organization whose mission is to Empower Voters and Defend Democracy, the League of Women voters strives to bring a variety of programs on issues of concern to our communities.

Robin Schmidt