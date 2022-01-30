Robin Schmidt: Visit Vote411.org for candidate information

As the spring elections approach, many voters will seek information about candidates and their positions. Vote411.org, a nationwide voter resource from the League of Women Voters, provides just this kind of information.

Our local chapter, the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA), has participated in Vote411 for the past three years, helping voters make informed decisions. LWVLA volunteers contact local candidates by phone to verify their contact information and to inform them about Vote411. Then all candidates receive an online invitation approximately a month before the election asking for information about their background, qualifications, and positions on issues.

Each candidate’s response to this invitation demonstrates their interest in engaging with voters as well as their support for having informed voters cast their ballots. The system is easy and designed to allow candidates to share their most important views. During last year’s elections, 3,000 La Crosse area voters visited this online voter guide. I encourage all candidates to participate in Vote411 for the 2022 election cycle.

Voters can access Vote411.org in the comfort of their homes and read each candidate’s vision for the future. In addition, the LWVLA will hold an online forum on Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. for the eight La Crosse School Board candidates in the February 15 Spring Primary. A link to view the forum is available on our website, lwvlacrosse.org.

A strong democracy depends on informed and empowered voters — thanks to all who contribute to this effort.

Robin Schmidt, President

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0