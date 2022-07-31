Robin Schmidt: 'Vote411' offers election information

Not sure who’s on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary? Want to learn more about candidates? Wonder about the times for early voting? The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) has partnered with the LWV Education Fund to provide candidate information for national, state and local elections through a system called “Vote411.”

Visit VOTE411.org, click on “Find Your Ballot,” enter your address, and you will find the voter guide containing unedited candidate responses from candidates on your ballot. This is a great one-stop shop for your voting information, linking you with myvote.wi.gov to confirm your polling location, your voter registration and to see a sample ballot for your location.

In addition to Vote411.org, the LWVLA has posted the following candidate forums on our website at lwvlacrosse.org for viewing at your leisure: the Republican Governor Primary Debate, the Republican and Democrat Lieutenant Governor Primary Debates, and Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Democrat Primary Debate.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is a non-partisan political organization with the mission to defend democracy and empower voters. Our purpose is to ensure that, when you fill out your ballot, you are informed about the candidates for whom you are casting your vote. We especially thank the local candidates for providing us with their responses and helping us share their information with you, the voters.

We encourage everyone to vote and to participate in this upcoming election. Your vote matters!

Robin Schmidt, President, LWVLA

