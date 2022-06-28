Robin Schmidt: Voter turnout matters

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) is disappointed in the recent ruling of the Supreme Court relating to the reversal of 50 years of women’s rights regarding their reproductive health care decisions. The La Crosse Area League stands with our state and national organizations in supporting the right to privacy, bodily autonomy, and reproductive health care choices, including abortion rights.

The message from the Supreme Court is that our state and federal elected leaders should be the deciders of whether women will have the right to make choices about their bodies. In the spring local election, there was less than 30% voter turnout in La Crosse County. In the 2020 presidential election, La Crosse County had more than 88% of eligible voters at the polls.

Voter turnout matters! Take action and use your vote as your voice. We encourage everyone to visit myvote.wi.gov now to be sure you are registered to vote. Mark your calendar for the August 9 Partisan Primary and November 8 Fall Election. Read candidate positions at vote411.org. Ask candidates if they support restoring women’s right to reproductive health care decisions. Make a plan for voting either absentee, early in-person or on Election Day.

We welcome you to join the LWVLA in support of our work to increase voter turnout, inform the community about important issues and preserve our mission of empowering voters and defending democracy. Visit us at lwvlacrosse.org to join and help get the vote out!

Robin Schmidt, LWVLA President

Onalaska

