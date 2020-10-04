Rod Ofte: Oldenburg truly represents neighbors

We are blessed to live in rural southwestern Wisconsin. We are the envy of many families trapped in cities, locked behind their doors out of fear of COVID or from lawless rioters our progressive lawmakers do nothing to reign in.

Despite our marvelous surroundings, our national leadership is in crisis. Luckily we have people like Loren Oldenburg, as a public representative.

He works tirelessly for his fellow citizens and neighbors to construct common-sense legislation to better life for all citizens. Rep. Oldenburg is a farmer who was born and raised in the area. He is one of us. I am thrilled to support his re-election efforts so that he can continue to represent us in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Since his race in 2018, and through his ﬁrst legislative session, Loren has proven that he is a leader who is dedicated to the constituents of the 96th Assembly District. We need to re-elect Loren so that he can continue to work with farmers, businesses and individuals from the Coulee Region.

It is very important for southwestern Wisconsin to continue being represented by a farmer and business owner who understands the issues that we face each day.