In response to the letter to the editor about socialism (Sept. 8 Tribune),  if practicing the corporal works of mercy makes one a socialist, then count me in.

  • Feed the hungry
  • Give alms to the poor
  • Shelter the homeless

The works of mercy (seven corporal, seven spiritual) are guidelines set down by our Savior, by which good people are expected to live.

Politics and political parties have nothing to do with it. I must add that the term "Socialism" is red herring banter, used by desperate scoundrels with nothing else in their arsenal. Our Savior asks us to help those in need. Whether we do or not is our choice. Politics is not a factor.

Roger Burg, Caledonia, Minnesota

