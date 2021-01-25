Roger Call: Why resolution is right for Vernon County

The Vernon County Public Hearing for the Vernon County Second Amendment Preservation Resolution will be held February 1, the board meets February 2. See the VernonCounty.org website calendar for details.

I am the author of this resolution. After becoming aware of other Sanctuary Resolutions passed by other County Boards, I learned Monroe County was holding a hearing, and voting on February 26, 2020. I attended the meeting, heard opinions, and read many other resolutions. Many resolutions used the term "sanctuary," and some other resolutions stated their county board wouldn’t fund, and their sheriff wouldn’t enforce certain Second Amendment control measures.

To me, the term "preservation" is more appropriate, and a better example for other County Boards that may choose to submit a future resolution. So, I wrote this resolution to support our current rights, and oppose future legislation.

The resolution was discussed at the Law Enforcement Committee in July with public input, that committee passed a motion to move the resolution forward, with time for more public input, to the full County Board. Other issues delayed the public hearing until the February date.