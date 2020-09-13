Roger Johnson: In opposition to outspoken priest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wow! La Crosse Diocese priest James Altman declares: "Godless Dems Will Go to Hell!"

He must have been nipping at the sacramental wine to conclude he's God and able to pass "final judgment" on the rest of us.

I wasn't aware "God" was so political or that He lived in La Crosse.

But, I'm an Independent -- voted for Democrats, Republicans and Independents in our elections.

So where does this leave me, purgatory?

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac

