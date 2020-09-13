Roger Johnson: In opposition to outspoken priest

Wow! La Crosse Diocese priest James Altman declares: "Godless Dems Will Go to Hell!"
He must have been nipping at the sacramental wine to conclude he's God and able to pass "final judgment" on the rest of us.
I wasn't aware "God" was so political or that He lived in La Crosse.
But, I'm an Independent -- voted for Democrats, Republicans and Independents in our elections.
So where does this leave me, purgatory?
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac
