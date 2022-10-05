Roger Pedretti: Van Orden thumbing his nose at voters

What is Derrick Van Orden too frightened to debate Brad Pfaff? Voters in the 3rd Congressional District have had the opportunity to see candidates for Congress debate in a public forum for years, but this year Van Orden refuses to do so, making me ask myself why?

Is is because Derrick is afraid he will be asked why he belittled and frightened a 17-year-old library worker because he did not like the books she had on display? Or maybe he would be asked why we should send someone to Congress who isn't smart enough not to take a firearm into an airport. Derrick might also not want to answer why he thought it was OK to write in his book about exposing another man's genitals to two unsuspecting women and think it was funny. Voters may also want to ask why he went to the Capitol on January 6th and whether he thinks the election was stolen.

Derrick likes to tout his military career. He must have forgotten the oath that he took when he enlisted to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. And if Derrick had the courage to go on all of the combat missions he says he did, you would think he would have the courage to debate Brad Pfaff. By dodging the debate, Derrick is thumbing his nose at voters who have some very important questions to ask him.

Roger Pedretti