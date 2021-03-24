Roger Pedretti: Wisconsin backers of relief bill deserve thanks

I am writing to thank the Wisconsin elected officials who fought for much-needed Covid relief for our state. The outstanding work of our representatives resulted in Wisconsin receiving $5.4 billion in financial assistance.

In addition to the $1,400 per person, the bill, as reported in the Tribune, provides $1.4 billion to our school system.It also provides hundreds of millions of dollars to state and local governments and businesses and provides funding to ensure we can all be vaccinated against Covid 19.

While there are some local citizens who bemoan the fact that large states like New York and California received more Covid relief money that we did, this ignores the fact that those two states pay more per capita in taxes than we do and get less federal assistance back than they pay in. Those two states have 27% of America's population and received 29% of total Covid assistance funds due to a formula based on the number of unemployed in each state.

The Covid relief bill is a much needed shot in the arm for our state, and our representatives in Washington who supported it deserve our thanks.

Roger Pedretti

La Crosse

