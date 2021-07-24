Roland Nelson: Bravo to 'Mamma Mia' cast, crew in Onalaska

A hearty congratulations is due to the combined music and theater production of "Mamma Mia" at Onalaska High School July 16 and 17. Those fortunate to have viewed this musical are still humming the Dancing Queen melody.

Theatre Director John Reimler and Music Director Richard Moses, and staff members, deserve recognition for their first post-pandemic performance; however, the 33 students who sang and danced in this performance likewise deserve praise.

Theatre goers will recall a similar massive cast in the 1999 Broadway original. OHS replicated every detail! The OHS playbill identifies 28 prior musicals, but this must be the largest.

There is a fairly simple storyline to adorn the song and dance, a story that produces two lead characters: mother Donna, senior Abigail Strain, and daughter Sophie, senior Grace Johns.

Mother Donna has been mysterious for 20 years about the identity of Sophie's father. Sophie now needs to know, as she is planning her own wedding and weddings feature fathers. Sophie sets up a scheme to find her father.

Neither Abigail Strain nor Grace Johns is a stage stranger, having played lead roles before; but this is the largest song and dance role either has ever performed — and what a performance they each give.