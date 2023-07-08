I am writing to express what I see as the decline of Riverfest over the years.

The Fourth of July holiday is a family holiday, yet over the years there are less and less things at Riverfest for children to do. In the past there were many more rides, games and booths geared for children. They have all but disappeared, resulting in less and less reasons to attend as a family.

There also used to be more food options, more activities, bands in the food area during the day, etc. This year the BMX stunt team was replaced by a lame, ill-attended wrestling show.

While there this year I witnessed families come and leave after a short time as there is little for children, especially older children, to do at this event. There are still great bands at night, but little reason to attend during the day.

My point is that Riverside Park has the space to make Riverfest the fest destination in the state for summer fests for families and children of all ages — kind of like it used to be. There is space for many more vendors, more food options, a midway as seen at most summer festivals, with many, many more activities during the day.

Currently the organizing of Riverfest seems more like an afterthought. If the goal is to cater this event for adults, they are on the right path, but with some professional management and effort the attendance would greatly increase, as well as the profits.

Rolly Skifton

Eau Claire