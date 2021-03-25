Ron and Rosalie O'Connell: Supporting Chris Peterson in West Salem

We are writing to endorse Chris Peterson for West Salem School board. We’ve known Chris since he and his family moved to the West Salem district about five years ago. What struck us first is his love for his family. To Chris, his wife and daughters come first. But he has a larger-than-life personality that makes room for friends, neighbors and strangers.

Each year (except 2020) Peterson and his family host (and finance) a summer barbeque for friends, neighbors and others. The event has mountains of food, games for the children and music. He has said the purpose for the event is to bring people together. That is what Chris will bring to the table as a member of the school board, “inclusion”.

What makes Peterson qualified to be elected to the WS School board?

• He holds multiple college degrees, to include two Masters Degrees.

• He has worked in school systems as a teacher and a coach.

• He is self-employed as “The Parenting Professor” using Love and Logic philosophy. With this he works with people on how to be better parents, grandparents, educators, school personnel. His programs teach how to interact with kids at home and in the school setting.

• He is a family man that puts family ahead all else.