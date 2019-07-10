This Christmas, I think we should all send President Donald Trump a toy tank, some toy soldiers and some toy fighter planes.
Apparently, despite his rather affluent childhood, he never had the opportunity to play commander-in-chief or play any typical childhood war games.
Rather than have him spend millions of taxpayer dollars playing with real tanks, real war planes and real soldiers, we should let him play with the toy ones we all send him, the ones he should have been given when he was just a spoiled child.
It also might help if we included history books in his Christmas stocking. Trump initially declared, “As long as we stay true to our cause — as long as we remember our great history— as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future — then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”
However, he somehow managed to assert that George Washington's Continental troops "took over the airports" in winning the American Revolution when he professed, "Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”
Yes, he later blamed the teleprompter for this outrageously idiotic statement, but since this is the type of comment we have come to expect from our commander-in-chief, then all I can say is: God save us all.
Ron Fitzpatrick, La Crosse