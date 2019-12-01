Ron Geurkink: Idolatry surrounds president

We totally idolize President Donald Trump, his righteousness and truth.

Fox News is the only true news, and all others are fake hoaxes.

Trump is our light and our saviour. There is no other great stable genius like him. He has lifted us up out of poverty, strife, drugs, climate accords and immigrants. He has further enriched our struggling billionaires. America is becoming great again. Trump, Trump, Trump.

This impeachment scam just goes to show that the Democrats are enemies of the people. He has every right to serve himself. Lock them up.

And the very idea of election interference by Russia is totally false because both Putin and Trump says so.

And so, I believe he will soon announce to us, his devoted followers, that elections of any sort are no longer necessary.

And why should Americans even bother with the tremendous time and hassle and expense of voting, now that we have Trump, the greatest leader since King Cyrus? Our cup truly runneth over. We are great again. Trump, Trump, Trump.

Ron Geurkink, Tomah

