Bart Starr was no stranger to La Crosse
As a local footnote to the recent passing of Green Bay Packer legend Bart Starr, the former Packer quarterback and coach visited La Crosse no less than six times, according to Tribune files:
Oct. 1, 1962: Starr signed autographs at the grand opening of Quinn’s Sport Shop at its new location at 514 Main St.
Feb. 12, 1963: Starr was the guest speaker at the La Crosse Elks Club annual Buffalo Stag.
Dec. 2, 1963: Starr was the guest speaker at the 13th annual Eagles Football Stag at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. The 1963 La Crosse Logan city football champions and the 1963 All-City football first team were honored guests.
Jan. 27, 1966: Starr was in La Crosse to endorse La Crosse Rubber Mills tennis shoes and to speak at the company’s annual winter sales meeting.
Feb. 9, 1979: Starr was the guest speaker at the annual recognition banquet of the Gateway Area Council of Boy Scouts at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. During the day, Starr also visited St. Francis Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare) to lift the spirits of 11-year-old Michael Blackburn, who was battling cystic fibrosis. Michael, the son of Derrick and Allie Whitehead of La Crosse, died of cystic fibrosis at age 12 on Sept. 9, 1979, and was buried wearing a Packer sweatshirt given to him by Starr.
Mar. 26, 1985: Starr was in La Crosse to speak about a business management group, of which he was a general partner.
Doug Connell, La Crosse
Memorial Day is more than just a day off
As I’m typing this letter this Memorial Day, the rain has tapered off.
But since the weather service predicted a 100% chance of it this Monday, it would be inappropriate to put my flag out. No matter, I’m old enough to remember when Memorial Day was observed on the 30th.
Back then there was enough respect for those “who gave the last full measure” to set an autonomous day of remembrance. regardless what day of the week it was.
Since the extended forecast predicts just 20% chance of rain on the 30th, I’ll consider putting my flag out on Traditional Memorial Day.
As for Monday’s weather, it’s just as well it put a damper on those who never give a thought as to why they have this day off.
Ron Haag, La Crosse
Keep an eye on youngsters, alcohol
As summer approaches, our community needs to be aware of the heightened risk that teens and young adults will experiment with alcohol, tobacco or drugs.
Research states that June and July are the peak months for underage drinking and drug use. According to the surgeon general, parents are the most important influence in a young person’s life.
It takes a lot of different people, including neighbors, extended family, health-care providers, coaches and mentors, to role model healthy behaviors and support youth.
The brain is not fully developed until about age 25. Alcohol consumption can change how the brain develops, especially attention, learning and memory. It is critical that we all start conversations with the youth in our community about underage drinking before graduation season.
Unsure how to start this conversation? Here are some tips:
Begin early: Look for teachable moments like excess alcohol consumption at graduation parties, festivals or television to explain the negative consequences of alcohol use.
Start with facts: “Alcohol is legal for adults over 21. It isn’t safe for you, because your brain is growing really fast and alcohol isn’t good for growing brains.”
Voice concerns: “You matter to me and I love you. It’s my job to help you stay safe and healthy. Using alcohol is not OK.”
For more information go to www.LaCrosseCPN.org/
Judi Zabel, town of Campbell
Choose alternatives to abortion
Women think they should have the right to choose what to do about their bodies.
Well, why not choose birth control or abstinence instead of abortion?
Their poor babies didn’t ask to be produced, and have no one to fight for their lives.
They can call it abortion; I have another name for it.
Jody Langrehr, Sparta