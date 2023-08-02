The local news reported an incident regarding our Congressman Derrick Van Orden’s tongue-lashing of Congressional pages. According to the newscast, their only "offense" was lying on the floor of the Capitol Rotunda to photograph the mural in the Capitol dome.

Why does he take offense to these young pages, who weren’t part of the assault that happened Jan. 6, 2021? That January, Van Orden was a "fellow traveler," a fellow trespasser, of that mob of storm Trumpers that rioted, vandalized, even defecated in the U.S. Capitol. Van Orden was there that day, violating a trespassing ordinance. Did he express outrage then?