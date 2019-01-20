After the Wisconsin gubernatorial election, I went online to view that vote on a map.
The legislative districts that voted for Walker (red) appeared to outnumber, by far, the districts that voted for Evers (blue).
What appeared to be a landslide for the incumbent was fabricated from the gerrymandered redistricting the legislative majority did after the 2010 census.
Of course, that redistricting kept the Republican majority in both houses of the Legislature. But they couldn't gerrymander the state as a whole.
It's time Wisconsin constituents put the heat on the party that controls the Legislature to demand what they have in Iowa -- an independent autonomous commission to draw legislative districts.
Ron Haag, La Crosse