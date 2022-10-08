Ron Haag: What does Van Orden fear from journalists, university students?

The "Hometown" section of the Sunday, Oct. 2 Tribune had a Q & A interview with Congressional candidates Brad Pfaff and Derrick Van Orden.
While I don’t care for political patronage, Rep. Ron Kind endorsing a primary candidate, Van Orden’s dismissal of the January 6th hearings as political theater indicates he’s willing to be a "Trump toadie." Another concern: his unwillingness to face a panel of reporters, University political scientists and others in academia. If he faced our enemies abroad, what does he fear from journalists/University students?
Ron Haag
La Crosse