Ron Knappen: A plea for conservative safe voting

We are headed into government dependency.

There's a sharp contrast between the living conditions during the Trump administration and now.

People on the side of Soros, Clintons, Obama, Pelosi, Gates and Biden replaced comfortable living conditions with a growing mess. Problems continue like a steamroller and as it were in the Hitler and Stalin eras. Listen to WISM, KWNO Winona 12-7, 98,9 Tomah and Spring Valley 89.9 from 1:00-3:15

Hiring 87,000 armed IRS agents, their invasion of the Amish farm in Pennsylvania, Trump's invaded property, and the tax-funded wall around Biden's beach home are portrayed as ho-hum standard procedure.

Are you OK with open borders, one party no contest government, high prices, and the politicization of federal law enforcement? Liberalism has become very powerful while practicing much deception.

Democrats allowed illegals to cross into California some years ago to help with farming. When they became legal citizens, they voted for the Democrats because they gave them benefits. A talk show guest recently expressed his belief that California will never have a Republican governor. The scheme is the same on the federal level. Let millions in, give them "benefits," and hope they would keep a Democrat in Washington.

Harris campaigned on open borders; Biden played both sides of this issue to win the favor of everyone.

The Democratic party has consistently proposed legislation to weaken the security of the voting process. Democrats, like Pelosi, have tried to pass HR1 numerous times. This bill prohibits states from requiring voter ID and it requires mail-in voting.

Whether cheating occurred in 2020 depends on who tells you.

Ron Knappen

Galesville