Ron Knappen: Secure elections don't restrict voting rights.

Certain liberals such as in the Biden administration are using deception terminology to pull the wool over the your eyes. They are calling good "bad" and bad "good." One example are the words "civil rights." They're arguing that to require in-person voting and photo ID and refusing mail-ins will deny your right to vote (your civil rights violated.)

Mail-in voting and lessening the regulations on voter ID are fertile ground for cheaters. This would aid in keeping one party in power without competition. Never again a conservative government. Would this be "we the people?" No, it would be "me the government." It's difficult to believe that even honest liberals would want this imbalance.

Get over to a voting booth and vote. Nobody's refusing your right to do so, no matter what color!

Ron Knappen

Galesville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0