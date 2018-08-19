I can't believe the people in Wisconsin would even think about voting for socialism, and that's pretty much what the Democrats are talking about presenting to you.
From 1956-59 while in the Air Force, I served my time in Olson AFB, France. I was able to visit eight other countries in central Europe. I enjoyed the different countries, but I made up my mind I wouldn't give two hoots and a holler for the socialist governments they all had.
Socialism is socialism no matter what kind of fancy name you want to call it. It has never been a success no matter where it is. Europe today is a failure. Look at Cuba. Look at Venezuela right now. Look at what's going on with the far-left Democratic socialist right here in America. I can't believe it.
I'll support Scott Walker and Donald Trump and make America great any old day.
Ron Lee,
Tomah