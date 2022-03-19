Ron & Lynn Sunne: Supporting Vicki Burke in District 21

I have known Vicki Burke for many years and was fortunate to have taught with her at Logan High School. I have seen first hand her dedication to her students and her willingness to go over and above her job to serve on a variety of committees and coach the Logan forensics team.

Vicki is a work horse and not a show horse. She is a good listener and even though she may not always agree with other people's opinions and ideas, I have always found her to be respectful of their feelings and not put them down.

With the redistricting, part of the Town of Holland became part of district 21, a district Vicki represents. Vicki immediately set out to visit homes that were new to her district. She left a letter telling of the accomplishments of La Crosse County and how the county tax levy has decreased by over 17 percent since 2017. She urged people to contact her with questions.

Vicki also attended several Town of Holland meetings in order to learn what concerns and issues the town board is facing.

I appreciate this attention to her constituents and know she will be an excellent advocate for them. For this reason my wife and I will be supporting her and urge others in her district to do so.

Ron & Lynn Sunne

Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0