Ron Malzer: A difference in heart

Closing Arguments: The Heart of Minnesota vs. Derek Chauvin

Hennepin County Prosecutor Steve Schleicher: “On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died face down on the pavement, right on 38th and Chicago, in Minneapolis. Nine minutes and 29 seconds. Nine minutes and 29 seconds.” 29 seconds.”

George Floyd died in prone position, with an officer’s knee and 90+ pounds of weight on his neck. With cold concrete below him, he cried out for mercy. Pleading while in pain, fear, and anguish. Pleading for his life. Twenty-seven times he cried out “I can’t breathe.”

The defense tapped into ugly racial stereotypes, seeking to defend the indefensible: George Floyd was a big man. He had “superhuman” strength. He had a loud voice. And the crowd calling for mercy, clearly racially diverse, constituted a threat.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell then pounced. A dark-skinned man, he had every right and reason to be chanting in the courtroom every bit as loudly as were the Black Lives Matters advocates across America, and the world.

Using measured tones, he conjured up the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King. Using different language, he asked the jury to judge George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, “not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”