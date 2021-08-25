Ron Malzer: Biden got Afghanistan right

Who decided to send Americans to fight in the never-ending Afghan civil war? Our bloodshed started in 2001, with President George W. Bush, following 9/11, ordering bombing attacks. He then sent in troops to help topple the Afghan government, and to capture Osama bin Laden at Tora Bora.

The Afghan government did topple, but Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld convinced Bush to test out his “light footprint” theory of warfare, leaving bin Laden free to escape to Pakistan.

Rather than admitting failure, Bush created a new mission: Bring democracy to Afghanistan! Pursuing thin unattainable objective, Bush, followed by President Obama, forced American soldiers to spend 15 years chasing the impossible, at a tragic cost of human life.

Enter Donald Trump, who decided as president to fight yet another four years in this hopeless Afghanistan endeavor, while abandoning Syria to slaughter by the Russian-backed Assad government. Trump had no interest in military briefings, preferring Fox in the morning. With Commander-in-Chief Trump missing in action, our military was left adrift, as casualties mounted.