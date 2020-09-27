Ron Malzer: Biden will end leadership void during health crisis

Americans need to unite, as COVID-19 wreaks havoc and inflicts misery on so many lives. For unity to occur, we need a change in national leadership.
President Donald Trump refuses to lead. Months ago, he should have gone on national television to firmly support the recommendations of medical experts. Instead, he retweeted a message that accused most of our doctors of “lying” to us.
Trump is gaslighting us. He almost never wears a mask, and holds indoor rallies with unmasked individuals bunched closely together. This has added to the nation’s COVID-produced misery.
By contrast, we’ve watched a true leader, Joe Biden, urging Americans to follow disease prevention medical advisories, and by masking himself.
Under President Trump, more than 200,000 Americans died from COVID-19. People’s health, jobs, education and homes are now all in peril.
The virus has taken far more lives in America than in any other country. In Germany, strong democratic leadership limited the initial spread of the virus and set up a successful rebounding of the economy. In the U.S., we have a rapidly increasing life-and-death health and deepening economic crisis.
Joe Biden has called for a coordinated, effective anti-COVID response to replace Trump’s tweet-of-the-day. Biden understands that preventing suffering is more important than seeking political gain.
Come January, with Joe Biden in the White House, we will unite to attack the winter virus spike, and no more false information will be issued.
Biden’s experience and caring for people will lead us through this devastating health crisis.
Ron Malzer, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!