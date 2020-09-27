Ron Malzer: Biden will end leadership void during health crisis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Americans need to unite, as COVID-19 wreaks havoc and inflicts misery on so many lives. For unity to occur, we need a change in national leadership.

President Donald Trump refuses to lead. Months ago, he should have gone on national television to firmly support the recommendations of medical experts. Instead, he retweeted a message that accused most of our doctors of “lying” to us.

Trump is gaslighting us. He almost never wears a mask, and holds indoor rallies with unmasked individuals bunched closely together. This has added to the nation’s COVID-produced misery.

By contrast, we’ve watched a true leader, Joe Biden, urging Americans to follow disease prevention medical advisories, and by masking himself.

Under President Trump, more than 200,000 Americans died from COVID-19. People’s health, jobs, education and homes are now all in peril.

The virus has taken far more lives in America than in any other country. In Germany, strong democratic leadership limited the initial spread of the virus and set up a successful rebounding of the economy. In the U.S., we have a rapidly increasing life-and-death health and deepening economic crisis.