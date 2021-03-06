Ron Malzer: Evers' Badger Bounceback plan deserves bipartisan support

Investing in education, broadband access, and improved infrastructure yield rich dividends; Gov. Tony Evers’ forward-looking Badger Bounceback plan would make that possible.
The demagogic rant column in the Tribune by David Steffen (R- Green Bay), four days later, was a painful reminder of how badly misrepresented most of Wisconsin is by the Republican-gerrymandered legislative majority.
The Republican legislature has already made it clear that it will do as little as possible to implement Evers’ future-focused initiatives. Instead, it prefers to demonize people, as demonstrated by Steffen’s Tribune column. Steffen, along with his Republican colleagues, has done everything possible to undermine public health and the spread of the coronavirus. Inexplicably, and harmfully, they apparently will continue our years-long blockade on receiving federal Medicaid dollars, a move that will both harm Wisconsin’s health, and significantly squeeze our state budget.
Steffen’s column rants against the state’s placement in the current tier, fully consistent with public health guidelines, of “convicted murders [sic], rapists, and child molesters. ”Once again, it is public health be damned. Just like those in nursing homes, those confined to prisons in close quarters would continue, under Steffen’s misguided proposal, to be at exceedingly high risk of both contracting the lethal virus. So would our front-line workers in our prisons, and the community at large.
The responsible majority of Wisconsinites need to demand that our legislature embrace the future and implement Evers’ Badger Bounceback plan. We must demand that our Republican-dominated legislature stop playing the politics of demonization and negativity.
Ron Malzer
La Crosse