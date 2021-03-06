Ron Malzer: Evers' Badger Bounceback plan deserves bipartisan support

Investing in education, broadband access, and improved infrastructure yield rich dividends; Gov. Tony Evers’ forward-looking Badger Bounceback plan would make that possible.

The demagogic rant column in the Tribune by David Steffen (R- Green Bay), four days later, was a painful reminder of how badly misrepresented most of Wisconsin is by the Republican-gerrymandered legislative majority.

The Republican legislature has already made it clear that it will do as little as possible to implement Evers’ future-focused initiatives. Instead, it prefers to demonize people, as demonstrated by Steffen’s Tribune column. Steffen, along with his Republican colleagues, has done everything possible to undermine public health and the spread of the coronavirus. Inexplicably, and harmfully, they apparently will continue our years-long blockade on receiving federal Medicaid dollars, a move that will both harm Wisconsin’s health, and significantly squeeze our state budget.