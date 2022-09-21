Ron Malzer: Evers will support public schools

Tim Michels, the zero-government-experience Republican candidate for governor, has supported a private organization advocating for “completely outlawing abortion” and for “banning most common forms of contraception” (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, August 31). Michels’ position is a direct attack on America’s religious liberty.

A government crackdown on abortion and contraception would put physicians and nurses at serious risk of criminal penalties, threaten the medical privacy of those pregnant, and force excruciating medical decision-making.

Government reaching into the womb must be stopped. Every one of us is entitled to medical privacy,

Michels also seeks to divert money and students from public schools, where parents and other citizens have say over the school curriculum through the election of their school boards. He wants kids to attend private schools, where there is little accountability to the public.

Michels and other anti-public-school candidates are receiving money from well-funded right-wing organizations seeking to empty out the public schools through false “grooming” charges, and the use of the voucher system. Wisconsin taxpayers already pay $200 million a year, with only ideology, and not results, pushing this parallel school system scheme.

We need to vote to re-elect Gov. Tony Evers, who has fought his entire career for strong public schools, and to elect Mandela Barnes, who will use his Senate seat to protect Social Security, Medicare and the privacy right to make our healthcare decisions and school choices without our state legislature telling us how to make them.

Ron Malzer