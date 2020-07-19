Ron Malzer: 'Hiawatha' reinforces stereotypes

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has called for the removal of the “Hiawatha” statue from Riverside Park. His call deserves the support of our whole community, and the statue should come down as soon as possible.
We need to report the history accurately, without minimizing or denying what happened.
When Europeans arrived in North America, they enslaved many indigenous people -- 600 by Christopher Columbus alone. The colonists took over valued native property, using threats and violence as needed.
There were many “trails of tears,” removals of native people from desirable land to undesirable land. Native children were often forcibly removed from their families, sent to boarding schools to pry them away from their language and their culture.
Ho-Chunk and other native people are an important part of our community today. They deserve to be recognized as they deem fit, not in a romanticized version from a non-native individual.
“Hiawatha” depicts a native person from long ago, from another place and time. It does not speak to the lives of native people today, and reinforces inaccurate and harmful stereotypes.
For far too long, white people have been inaccurately telling the story of “The Wild West” with “Cowboys and Indians” -- tales that minimize the violence Europeans inflicted as we sought to destroy native culture.
Let’s now open our ears and really listen to the indigenous people of our community, putting their thoughts at the center of any conversation about how native people should be honored and represented in La Crosse.
Ron Malzer, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!