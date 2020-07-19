Ron Malzer: 'Hiawatha' reinforces stereotypes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat has called for the removal of the “Hiawatha” statue from Riverside Park. His call deserves the support of our whole community, and the statue should come down as soon as possible.

We need to report the history accurately, without minimizing or denying what happened.

When Europeans arrived in North America, they enslaved many indigenous people -- 600 by Christopher Columbus alone. The colonists took over valued native property, using threats and violence as needed.

There were many “trails of tears,” removals of native people from desirable land to undesirable land. Native children were often forcibly removed from their families, sent to boarding schools to pry them away from their language and their culture.

Ho-Chunk and other native people are an important part of our community today. They deserve to be recognized as they deem fit, not in a romanticized version from a non-native individual.

“Hiawatha” depicts a native person from long ago, from another place and time. It does not speak to the lives of native people today, and reinforces inaccurate and harmful stereotypes.