Ron Malzer: It's clear what's at stake during election

The Obama/Biden team completed eight years in office with a growing U.S. economy and worldwide respect for America.
That has all come crashing down in the President Donald Trump years. At the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Bernie Sanders put it succinctly:
“We are facing the worst public health crisis in 100 years and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. We are confronting systemic racism and the enormous threat to our planet of climate change. And in the midst of all this, we have a president who is not only incapable of addressing these crises, but is leading us down the path of authoritarianism… [W]e need Joe Biden as our next president.”
Sanders also reminded us: “Trump tried to throw 32 million people off of their health insurance, eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions, and submitted budgets that propose slashing Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.”
First Lady Michelle Obama declared: [W]henever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and utter lack of empathy.”
She advocated strongly for Joe Biden: “I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith. He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country … . If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”
We must vote. The choice is clear.
Ron Malzer, La Crosse
