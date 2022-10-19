Ron Malzer: Johnson can run, but he can’t hide

Sen. Ron Johnson, who pledged not to run for a third Senate term, is running for a third Senate term. He and his allies are blasting us with brutal ads, steeped in racism. They should all carry this label: “Warning: Ad Contains Fiction.”

Johnson violated his Senate Oath of Office as part of the “Sedition Caucus,” publicly calling for overturning the 2020 presidential election. Shrugging off the violence against the Capitol police, he called the insurrectionists “people who love their country.” Johnson’s anti-democracy, pro-violence stands make him unfit to serve as a lawmaker in a democracy.

Johnson also pretends to be an expert on medicine and science. He misinformed the world that hand-to-mouth contact, not airborne droplets, was the main way COVID spreads. He promoted a de-worming agent and mouthwash to deal with the coronavirus.

Johnson first attributed global warming to sunspots, then declared that all of climate science was “bullsh—.” He supports criminalizing abortion.

Johnson shamelessly announced that he benefited personally from tax breaks for the wealthy that he helped push through. If you receive Social Security or Medicare, beware; he’s threatened annual reviews of funding and benefits.

Johnson’s challenger is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a decent, hard-working man, and a straight shooter. Barnes is in politics for us, not for himself. If we elect Mandela Barnes to be our next Senator, he will support Social Security, Medicare, and reproductive choice, and will be a breath of fresh air in Washington.

Ron Malzer