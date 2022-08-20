Ron Malzer: Send Barnes to DC to clean up Johnson mess

Sen. Ron Johnson has made it absolutely clear that he wants to end Americans’ guarantee of Social Security and Medicare. Unbelievable! Only the wealthiest of retired people have enough income or savings for this nightmarish Johnson scheme.

Johnson advocated COVID treatments—ludicrous ones—from the Internet, promoting conspiracy theories about COVID.

Johnson has a long record of supporting tax breaks for the wealthy, at the expense of working-class and middle-class families. He announced that he personally profited from the tax breaks.

Lt. Gov. Barnes would never do what Johnson did: attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Barnes as a senator would support key actions such as the Inflation Reduction Act; Johnson offered nothing to reduce inflation or build back America after the pandemic.

Johnson claims to believe in individual liberty, yet he voted “no” on protecting Roe v. Wade. Johnson’s vote indicates a lack of empathy for those who are pregnant. Barnes sides with the majority of Americans, and has declared that abortion decisions belong to the individual, not to the Republicans who run our gerrymandered legislature,

I’ve met Mandela Barnes several times. He’s a straight shooter; what you see is what you get. And with Barnes, focus is on folks whose lives are challenged, not on high-profit corporations

Ron Johnson’s time in Washington has been rotten to the core. Let’s send Mandela Barnes to the Senate, to clean up the mess Johnson created.

Ron Malzer

La Crosse