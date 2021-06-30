Ron Malzer: Truth-telling this July 4th

Sen. Ron Johnson is at it again, working to rewrite reality. On June 19, he ominously urged an audience to “run for school board. Don’t let them teach critical race theory.” When a politician urges history whitewashing, beware: They are trying to distort the debate about the present.

Johnson is echoing the right-wing, Koch-brothers-funded organization ALEC. Their diatribe: “The 1619 curriculum is infecting our schools. Diversity training is taking over our workplaces. How do patriotic Americans respond?” They called, disingenuously, for “reclaiming education and the American Dream.”

Note ALEC’s use of the word “infecting,” and their wrapping their anti-history campaign in the American flag, labeling their vendetta “patriotic.”

Progressive patriotism unflinchingly tells the history of chattel slavery, “Indian removal,” and other atrocities of America’s 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. It also honors those who fought for an inclusive democracy.

Progressives uphold: those who fought to free us from English rule; those who put an end to the Confederate ambition of slavery forever; and those who prevented the world from being dominated by three brutal dictators.