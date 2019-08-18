Why would anyone with a military background or know members of the armed forces or a veteran support our current president in the 2020 election.
I ask because of his thanking and praising our veterans and servicemen of late occasions (Memorial Day and D-Day as examples) when on the campaign of 2016 he stated that because he was "smart" that he paid no income tax. Therefore he did nothing to support the cause of our servicemen and veterans.
I admit I did not serve in the military. Not because of a spur on my foot but because of a deferment for being the main laborer of a family business. I did have family members who did proudly serve, and I do and did pay income tax.
I know that members of the military must honor and obey their commander-in-chief while in the military but are not obligated to support him in the next election.
I wonder if the words "Freedom is not free" rings a bell in our president's head when he hears them.
Ron Olson, Onalaska