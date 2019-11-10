{{featured_button_text}}

Do Republican politicians and political appointee have no shame?

The federal Government is being run as a personal fiefdom for the personal gain of one man and his family.

You demand that a whistleblower be outed in violation of federal law. You order executive branch employees from testifying before Congress in violation of the Constitution.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The party of law and order is no more. The Constitution has become just a piece of paper.

At long last, have you left no sense of decency?

Ron Paulson, Holmen

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0