Do Republican politicians and political appointee have no shame?
The federal Government is being run as a personal fiefdom for the personal gain of one man and his family.
You demand that a whistleblower be outed in violation of federal law. You order executive branch employees from testifying before Congress in violation of the Constitution.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
The party of law and order is no more. The Constitution has become just a piece of paper.
At long last, have you left no sense of decency?
Ron Paulson, Holmen