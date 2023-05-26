I’ve mentioned this before, but it warrants repeating. I’m old enough to remember when Memorial Day was observed on the 30th of May. Back then it wasn’t co-opted for our suburban culture and economy to have a three-day weekend. It was meant to honor those "who gave the last full measure."
It wasn’t used to promote sales at big-box stores. It was observed with dignified decorum in cemeteries all across our country.
Next week I will put my flag out twice, on the 30th as well as the 29th.
Ron R. Haag
La Crosse