Ron Scoville: Massive spending bill favors richest states

Where have our representatives gone?

Why are we in Wisconsin being forced to pay for the government services of New York and California, supposedly the two richest states in America? I can't understand how this type of unfair taxation is good for Wisconsin. Those states are getting so much money from the rest of the country that the legislators are afraid that they will use those funds to lower their tax rates! It appears that our legislators have no concern for the cost to Wisconsin.

Yes American citizens needed a boost as well as the economy, but why are there so many additions to this relief bill? And what does Wisconsin get out of this massive spending bill besides the stimulus checks sent to each individual? Wisconsin suffered as much or more from the Covid-19 crisis. I am sure what we get pales in comparison to that of New York and California.

This does nothing but add to division in this country. When certain areas or groups are getting favor over others, division is sure to follow.

One thing that I am sure of is that Western Wisconsin will not have its interests protected with our current representative. We definitely need a change to get someone (Democrat or Republican) that will help the people of Western Wisconsin and let California and New York take care of themselves.