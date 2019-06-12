The flags that we fly in public places across America are ones that we all believe in. There should be no controversy behind their display.
The flag represents who we are and what we stand for. The flags flying above the Capitol of Wisconsin should stand for all Wisconsinites and what we all believe in. I am a proud American who comes from the great state of Wisconsin.
I do not expect that my personal beliefs (atheist or Christian, gay or straight, Confederate or Union, pro-life or pro-choice) to be hung on a flag pole over the Capitol.
These types of flags should be presented in my own front yard. Are we now to expect every governor to display his or her personal beliefs on the Capitol flagpole?
Ron Scoville, De Soto