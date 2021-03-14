Ron Thomson: Supporting Mitch Reynolds for mayor

Mitch Reynolds is taking a progressive stand in his campaign for mayor of LaCrosse. My impression is that he personally cares about a variety of issues facing the city and wants to make a positive difference. He recognizes what happens within the city limits impacts the surrounding area.

He appears to be a person of high moral character who is concerned about a whole range of issues including economic, environmental, community growth, sustainability and more. He wants to work with other entities for common goals.

Mitch Reynolds has the life experiences and education plus the energy to be an impressive candidate for this important job. Please vote in April and consider checking the box for Mitch Reynolds.

Ron Thomson

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0