If we had heaven on Earth, we wouldn't be expected to work. But disobedience against God demanded punishment. Man from the beginning has been expected to work for a living. Genesis 3:17-19a.
Free enterprise in our capitalistic system is not perfect but it is the best the world has to offer.
Unions demanded better pay for work well done, not more pay for work not done. We all need to work to our full potential.
Big government is not the answer; a socialist government is certainly not the answer. China's, Russia's and Cuba's socialist systems control your every move; they control how much you have, where you live, where you work. No one has anything of value and there is no incentive to work to get ahead.
Only heaven will provide complete honesty for work well done. We will be tested on judgment day to see what kind of work we have done. 1 Corinthians 3:13
Let us stand for a free and prosperous country.
Ronald F. Johnson, Stoddard