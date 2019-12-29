Ronald Fitzpatrick: Allow more witnesses during impeachment

Donald Trump is the most immoral president in our country’s history. The Republicans seem to ignore his immorality and continue to condone his behavior despite the fact he has done the following:

• Bragged about sexually assaulting women.

• Accused by numerous women of sexual assault.

• Paid hush money to two women he had affairs with prior to election.

• He’s an obvious sexist and repeatedly uses repulsive terms when discussing women.

• He shows contempt for all minorities and enforces inhumane controls over immigrants seeking asylum.

• Ordered to pay $2 million after people who donated to his charity foundation found out he had fraudulently used the money for personal reasons.

• Raised $3.2 million at a Veterans fundraiser and not one dime went to the Veterans.

• He was forced to pay $25 million to students he defrauded with Trump University.

It’s sad to see the Republicans condone his behavior and it’s disturbing that 40% of Americans don’t care.