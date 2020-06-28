Ronald Geurkink: A virus by another name is still a virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has a number of names, mostly elucidated by President Donald Trump himself to belittle and distance a scourge that he can't control or accept.

I propose "Trump Virus" for another, likely more accurate name for the infection that he is spreading via rallies where folks have to sign waivers, and then are encouraged to forego precautions like masks and distancing.

Trump insists on less testing and no precautions. He and Vice President Mike Pence claim that the virus is disappearing, or is already gone.

By denying the existence of this virus, and by his many acts of encouraging its spread, he owns it. We own it. Now it is our own American Trump Virus.

Ronald Geurkink, Tomah

