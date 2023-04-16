What kind of craziness has infected our Christian Evangelicals?

They've been spreading hatred toward all manner of folk; the migrant, the trans, the liberal, the weak and the woke. They are involved in politics to an extent that many of these places of worship seem to have become the church of Donald Trump, or the church of the assault rifle, or Ron DeSantis, or whatever the idol of the day.

Meanwhile they are intent upon raising up the poor billionaires, nurturing and supporting them and shielding them from taxation, presumably so that they can achieve trillionaire status. This all seems to totally contradict the Biblical admonishment in Philippians 4-8 which instructs you to think on things that are pure, just, honorable, praiseworthy and commendable.

Christian Evangelicals: You don't have to get woke, but for the sake of your souls, you might want to wake up a little bit as to what you are doing. And for god's sake leave those poor trans people alone. They and their families have problems enough without your condemnation.

Ronald Geurkink

Tomah