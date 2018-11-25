President Donald Trump regularly expresses his anger and contempt toward many individuals and groups. He has vilified and angered Mexicans, Canadians, French, British the media, Democrats, African-Americans, climate scientists, Muslims, liberals, the NFL, military heroes, anyone who voices disagreement with his policies -- just for starters.
However, he has expressed remarkably positive feelings toward the world's dictators. He has openly proclaimed his love for the brutal Kim Jong-un, who is playing Trump by continuing to build North Korea's nuclear capacity.
Trump has shown a very high regard for Saudi Arabia, a country that spawned jihadists, supports Isis, and whose crown prince has been accused of ordering a U.S. resident butchered, and starves millions of Yemini children. And of course the murderous dictator Putin, who Trump reveres beyond our own intelligence services.
Trump aligns himself with and shows the greatest reverence for these vicious dictators. Is it because they do business with the Trump Organization? Or is this Trump's true identity? Both are appalling possibilities.
Now he has his own hand-picked attorney general. He has powerful tools to stifle dissent and control information, as dictators always do. How far will he and his supporter go, under the mind-numbing MAGA slogan, to turn this country into the image of his own sordid character? Are we so scared of the future that we will continue to support a wanna-be tyrant?
Ronald Geurkink, Tomah