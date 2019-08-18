I can think of a lot of words to describe our narcissistic president, but those words would be unfit for publication.
We have a president, supported steadfastly by Republicans and evangelicals across the land, a president who daily makes a mockery of our environment, our constitution, our economy, our justice system and our standing among nations.
Donald Trump's supporters no longer seem to trot out "family values." They no longer bother to ask "What would Jesus do?" They no longer care about debt and deficit.
They no longer complain about Russian interference in our nation's affairs. They no longer try to protect our vulnerable minorities and immigrants, attacking them instead.
This total shift of attitude has been so abrupt and so extreme that I barely recognize my country anymore.
Ronald Geurkink, Tomah